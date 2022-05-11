JM Calma ready to defend, do dirty work if he gets drafted

JM Calma knew that for him to make it to the PBA, he will have to replicate the amazing job that his seniors did in their final playing year.

JM Calma on PBA Draft

True enough, he didn't just excel. He also made sure to leave a lasting impact.

Calma became a double-double machine in his last year with San Sebastian as he churned out 16.89 points, 10.33 rebounds, 1.22 assists, and 1.0 block, enough to put him in the MVP conversation in the NCAA Season 97.

Although those monster numbers failed to push the Golden Stags in the play-in tournament, those were enough to get the tireless 6-foot-6 forward noticed by the scouts as he makes the leap in the upcoming 2022 PBA Rookie Draft.

"Yung sa San Sebastian, final year ko na eh. Ginawa ko lang ang makakaya ko para sa eskwelahan ko kasi yun ang tumulong sa akin, yun ang stepping stone ko," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

It's a path that the likes of Allyn Bulanadi, RK Ilagan, Michael Calisaan, and Alvin Capobres have gone on in the past and one that Calma is hopeful he can capitalize on.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

After all, the Capas, Tarlac-born bruiser is the perfect embodiment of a San Sebastian Golden Stag -- one unfazed by the opposition and is willing to go down and dirty if needed.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"Yung ginawa ko sa NCAA, hopefully ma-convert ko sa PBA. Gagawin ko lahat ng makakaya ko pag nakuha ako," he promised. "Gagampanan ko yung role ko, mula sa depensa, pakipagpalitan ng mukha, at dirty work. Dyan ako namulat nung college ako dahil imports ang binabantayan ko so ready ako doon."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.