Jalalon embraces Victolero challenge with pass to Dela Rosa winner

WITH Paul Lee and Mark Barroca nursing injuries, Jio Jalalon is willingly taking the role of the lead guard for Magnolia Chicken Timplados.

Jio Jalalon steps up

Jalalon has been playing extended minutes for the Hotshots with Lee and Barroca suffering from back and calf injuries respectively. Wednesday was no different as Jalalon had eight points, 10 rebounds, and six assists.

Jalalon is now averaging 11 points, eight rebounds, and six assists through three games after his performance on Wednesday. More important, Jalalon was instrumental in Magnolia’s 80-77 win as his feed to Rome Dela Rosa, who converted the game-winning three, enabled the Hotshots to finally pick up the victory.

Jalalon said he tries not to overthink about the added role with Magnolia.

“Hindi ko pinepressure sarili ko. Let’s enjoy every game lang,” said Jalalon. “Kung ano man sasabihin ni coach, ipapagawa niya, ginagawa ko lang. Minsan nagkakamali. Hindi tayo perfect. Back to basic uli.”

Magnolia coach Chito Victolero noted the crucial role that Jalalon is playing right now as the Hotshots try to put the 0-2 start to the conference behind them.

“Very crucial. I talked to Jio about it. We need him especially on both ends of the floor. We need his leadership. Anytime, you can score any single possession because 80 percent of the ball, galing sa kanya. But ang challenge ko sa kanya is how to distribute or mainvolve niya ‘yung other players at kanyang mga teammates. ‘Yun ang nagagawa ni Jio,” said Victolero.

Getting his teammates is involved was what exactly happened in the Dela Rosa game-winner.

“Si coach nagsabi sa akin na this is for you. Sabi ko sa sarili ko hindi ko papahiyain si coach… I accepted kung ano ‘yung role ko. Ginawa ko lang ‘yun. Everytime sila Rome, Aris, lahat ng shooters namin, binibuild-up ko. Kahit hindi masu-shoot, keep shooting lang.”

“Kasi ang nangyari kay Rome, nafu-frustrate na siya. Kinausap ko. Sabi ko ‘Bro, papasok din ‘yan sa dulo,” Jalalon said.

Jalalon said he is getting a lot of guidance from Victolero, Magnolia assistant coach Johnny Abarrientos, and even from Lee and Barroca.

“Nandiyan si coach Johnny. Si coach Chito, lagi ako nireremind every timeout. Thank you kay coach Chito and coach Johnny kasi sila ‘yung nagga-guide sa akin kapag nasa loob ako.”

“Si Kuya Paul and Kuya Mark, may nararamdaman. Trabahuin ko lahat hanggang makakaya ko,” said Jalalon.

