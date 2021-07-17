THE suspension of controversial guard Jio Jalalon is over and the cat-quick playmaker is expected to show up and hopefully, play as Magnolia makes its debut in the PBA Philippine Cup on Saturday.

Coach Chito Victolero confirmed the 28-year-old Jalalon has been reinstated by management after serving a 10-day suspension meted on him by the team and the PBA for being caught playing in an unsanctioned meet otherwise known as ‘ligang labas.’

Victolero said Jalalon practiced with the Hotshots the past two days in Lipa, Batangas, to prepare for the team’s 2 p.m. match against fellow debutants Phoenix Fuel Masters at the Ynares Sports Arena.

“Tapos na siya (nung Wednesday), so makakalaro na siya on our first game,” said the Magnolia coach.

Jalalon, who was fined P75,000 and was without pay during his entire suspension – five days with the league and five days with Magnolia – was sanctioned for violating the PBA’s mandated health protocols.

Victolero said the five-year playmaker was apologetic to both management and the team.

“Nagsisisi naman yung bata. Humingi ng sorry sa buong team, and sabi niya hindi na mauulit,” said the former Coach of the Year about his conversation with Jalalon.

“Pero sabi ko sa kanya much better kung gagawin niya yung sinasabi niya, kasi pag naulit na naman yan mas malaking fine na yan.”

It was the second time in less than two years Jalalon was found to have played in a ‘ligang labas.’

He was first caught violating the league rule on unsanctioned tournament in February 2020 prior to the pandemic, which resulted in a one-week suspension also without pay.

