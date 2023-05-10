LOOK: Jalalon, Belga grace QCPD event as part of community service

BEAU Belga and Jio Jalalon are making amends after getting punished for participating in an unsanctioned tournament.

The two players joined Commissioner Willie Marcial during the recent traditional flag raising ceremony of the Quezon City Police Ditrict (QCPD) held at Camp Karingal as a form of PBA community service.

The Rain or Shine big man and spitfire Magnolia playmaker tagged along with Marcial, who was the special guest of honor and speaker during the event.

“Part ng community service nila yun,” said Marcial, who recently fined Begla, Jalalon, and 11 other players for being caught playing in a so-called ‘ligang labas’ without the permission of the league and their respective mother teams.

Marcial was invited by QCPD Director Police Brigadier General Nicolas D. Torre III to be the special guest of the affair where outstanding police personnel were recognized and the QCPD 3-Minute Response Time at the Integrated Command and Control Center (IC3) was demonstrated.

The commissioner introduced both Belga and Jalalon to Torre, who was aware of the infraction committed by the two cagers.

“Boss, huwag mo kaming hulihin ah. Nag ligang labas lang kami,” Marcial recalled Belga’s plea with the QCPD director, jokingly, of course.

Both Jalalon and Belga also came earlier than the allotted call time.

“Dumating ako around 7:10 a.m., nandun na sila, e’ said the commissioner. The event was set for a 7:30 a.m. start.

Belga and Jalalon’s appearance while mingling with the QCPD officers and personnel was part of their community service following their off-season infraction where they were found guilty of playing in an unsanctioned game.

Jalalon received the heftiest fine of P100,000 for being a second time offender, while Belga was hit with P50,000 and an additional P20,000 for his involvement in the endgame melee that marred the exhibition match he played in Carmen, Cebu.

Marcial has warned all players about facing sanction for doing the same violation, the amount of fine doubling up every time a player is a repeat offender.