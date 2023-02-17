Jio Jalalon plays down near-triple double, says team comes first

NOT even a minor ankle sprain could stop Jio Jalalon from stuffing the stats sheet in Magnolia’s 119-103 win over NLEX in the PBA Governors’ Cup on Thursday night.

Jio Jalalon on near-triple-double

After helping his team turn the game around from an 11-point deficit, the Hotshots playmaker hurt his ankle late in the period when he stepped on the foot of Jake Pascual, who was called for a landing-spot foul.

It was a similar injury Jalalon suffered in their game against Barangay Ginebra last Sunday.

“Pangalawang sprain na, sabi ko nga kay coach, ‘Okay lang. Sige lang, laban, kasi kailangan namin manalo talaga,” Jalalon said. “Yun yung mindset ko, kasi naghahabol yung team. So willing talaga manalo, grind lang ng grind.”

Jalalon’s eagerness showed when he made his way back into the court with over seven minutes left in the game as he settled into a facilitator and a pesky perimeter defense he’s always been known for.

As the final buzzer sounded, Jalalon had 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting, 12 assists, and nine rebounds on top of two steals in 32 minutes - just a rebound short of a triple double.

“It’s a blessing talaga pa rin para sa akin. Okay lang kahit hindi (nakuha triple-double), basta manalo kami,” the former Arellano star said. “Yun lang naman hiling ko palagi eh – manalo yung team, maganda yung standing. Sa’kin, bonus na lang (yung stats).”

“Binigay namin yung energy sa third para makahabol, at tsaka nag-iba kami ng depensa, so dun namin nakuha, na-depensahan namin yung import ng maayos,” he added.

Hotshots coach Chito Victolero, though, regretted that his prized ward fell short of the individual milestone.

“Pwede ba yun idagdag sa next game?” Victolero said with a smile.