Jimuel Pacquiao bounces back with decision win in latest amateur fight

JIMUEL Pacquiao got his budding boxing career back on track after beating Dylan Merriken in Montebello, California on Friday (Manila time).

The 21-year-old Pacquiao won the three-round amateur bout via a shutout and improved his record to 4-1 (win-loss).

The fight card presented by 360 Promotions and held at the Quiet Cannon Conference and Event Center marked the return of the eldest son of boxing legend Manny Pacquiao to the ring following his first career loss last June against American Chris Smith.

Giving the young Pacquiao huge support at ringside was the presence of mom Jinkee and younger siblings Mary Divine Grace and Queen Elizabeth.

PHOTO: Jhay Otamias

Pacquiao continued to train at the Wild Card gym as his corner was manned by Filipino trainer Marvin Somodio.

Also at ringside was MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons.

