Jeson Delfinado hopes it's not too late to join FEU batchmates in PBA

A member of the celebrated batch of Far Eastern University Tamaraws under former coach Nash Racela finally decided to throw in his hat in the coming PBA Draft.

Unheralded Jeson Delfinado is one of the 97 rookie applicants who made themselves available for the March 14 proceedings.

The 26-year-old guard was a true-blue Tamaraw, having played for the school’s juniors team where he won a championship with former MVP Jerie Pingoy, before graduating to the men’s squad under Racela and became teammates with Mac Belo, Roger Pogoy, Mike Tolomia, Raymar Jose, Russel Escoto, and Carl Bryan Cruz.

But unlike his more well-known co-alumni who went on ahead of him in the pro league, Delfinado admitted biding his time first.

“Past three years dapat sana magpapa-draft na ako. Pero ang nangyari, may doubt pa ako sa sarili ko. Tingin ko hindi pa ako ganun ka-ready,” he said.

That led him to take his act to the PBA D-League, the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), and other minor leagues just to further hone his skills and boost his confidence.

Now, the 5-foot-11 Delfinado said he’s ready for the big league, no matter how big the odds are considering the huge number of rookies who applied for the draft.

“Every day pa rin ang workout ko. And sa panonood ko sa ibang teams, tingin ko naman may magpi-fit in ako,” he said.

Delfinado is a TnT fan, who grew up watching and idolizing Jimmy Alapag and Harvey Carey, but would prefer seeing himself going to Blackwater where Racela is the current head coach.

“Siyempre, priority mo yung college coach mo. Pero any team naman okay ako,” he added.

Ex-teammates Cruz, Tolomia, Ron Denison, and Russel Escoto are currently with the Bossing, who only recently traded Belo to Meralco for Baser Amer and Bryan Faundo.

He and Racela have been talking to each other from time to time, although there’s no commitment given him by his former coach.

“Basta sinasabi niya always be ready,” said Delfinado.

He is.

