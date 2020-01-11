Jervy Cruz, Garvo Lanete sign new contracts with NorthPort

TWO key players who were major factors in NorthPort's strong playoff drive in the PBA season about to end inked separate deals with the franchise on Friday.

Big man Jervy Cruz and shooting guard Garvo Lanete renewed their contracts with the Batang Pier after playing a big part in coach Pido Jarencio's rotation that saw the team made the quarterfinals of all three conferences last season.

Continue reading below ↓

Lanete was signed to a fresh two-year pact while Cruz settled for a one-year deal.

Both Cruz and Lanete had huge part as the Batang Pier made the semifinals only for the second time in franchise history when they advance to the Governors Cup Final Four after upending top seed NLEX Road Warriors in the quarterfinals.

NorthPort though, lost to Barangay Ginebra in four games in the semis.

During the conference, Lanete averaged 8.1 points and 1.09 rebounds while shooting a high 42 percent from three-point range.

Cruz meanwhile, submitted numbers of 4.7 points and 2.6 rebounds on 47 percent shooting from the field.

Lanete came on board just two days after the season began when he was shipped by Meralco to NorthPort for a 2020 second round pick and suited up in all three playoffs stint by the team.

Cruz, meanwhile, was acquired as part of the Stanley Pringle trade to Barangay Ginebra along with Sol Mercado and Kevin Ferrer during the mid-season Commissioner's Cup.