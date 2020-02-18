Rookie Jerrick Balanza signed to one-year contract by Ginebra

AFTER Arvin Tolentino, add Jerrick Balanza to the new guys coming on board at Barangay Ginebra.

The rookie out of Letran was signed to a one-year contract similar to the deal signed by former FEU standout Tolentino with the Gin Kings.

Balanza, one of the heroes in the Knights' run to an unlikely NCAA championship, was the Kings' second-round pick in the last PBA Rookie Draft.

Tolentino and Balanza are expected to make the Kings' regular roster for the coming 45th season of the league following the release of guards Teytey Teodoro and Julian Sargent.

Before coming to terms with Ginebra, Balanza had been linked to transfer rumors involving Greg Slaughter.

Ginebra was reported to be set to ship Greg Slaughter along with Balanza to NorthPort for Christian Standhardinger in a trade that stalled after the Kings' seven-footer announced he was taking a break from the game.

Had the trade pushed through, the 23-year-old Balanza, who underwent a successful brain surgery two years ago, would've been reunited with Letran coach Bonnie Tan at NorthPort.

Tanis also team manager of the Batang Pier.