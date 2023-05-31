Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, May 31
    PBA

    Converge signs Jerrick Balanza to contract extension

    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    Jerrick Balanza contract signing Converge

    CONVERGE is intent on keeping Jerrick Balanza, signing him to a contract extension that will allow him to play for the ballclub for the next two years.

    Jerrick Balanza contract extension

    The FiberXers signed Balanza even though his contract is not yet expiring.

    “He has an existing contract and we extended him,” said team manager Jacob Lao, who also confirmed that Balanza will still be with the team for two years with the contract extension in place.

    Balanza was acquired by Converge earlier this year following a trade with NorthPort for Allyn Bulanadi, reuniting him with his former coach in Letran in Aldin Ayo.

    Balanza averaged 6.6 points for the FiberXers during his first stint with the team during the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again