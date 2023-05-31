Converge signs Jerrick Balanza to contract extension

CONVERGE is intent on keeping Jerrick Balanza, signing him to a contract extension that will allow him to play for the ballclub for the next two years.

Jerrick Balanza contract extension

The FiberXers signed Balanza even though his contract is not yet expiring.

“He has an existing contract and we extended him,” said team manager Jacob Lao, who also confirmed that Balanza will still be with the team for two years with the contract extension in place.

Balanza was acquired by Converge earlier this year following a trade with NorthPort for Allyn Bulanadi, reuniting him with his former coach in Letran in Aldin Ayo.

Balanza averaged 6.6 points for the FiberXers during his first stint with the team during the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup.

