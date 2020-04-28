Ginebra rookie Jerrick Balanza says he's living a dream

BLESSED.

That’s how Jerrick Balanza feels after fulfilling his goal of making it to the PBA, just years after facing a life-threatening situation.

In September of 2018, Balanza underwent surgery at the National Kidney Transplant Institute to remove a tumor in his brain. The surgery was so successful one that Balanza was able to return to the court months after.

After winning an NCAA title with Letran last year, the blessings continued to pour in for Balanza as he was taken 13th overall in the 2019 PBA draft by Ginebra which subsequently signed him to a one-year deal.

“Sobrang saya na naabot ko na ‘yung pangarap ko na makapaglaro sa PBA,” said the former Letran star. “Sobrang pasalamat ako na sa Ginebra pa ako napunta. Dati, pinapanood ko lang ‘yung Ginebra, ngayon nandito na ako.

"Grateful ako na nandito ako. Grateful ako kay God na binigyan niya ako ng chance at blessings na binigay sa buhay ko.”

Balanza said overcoming a life-and-death situation has helped him become a much improved player and a better person.

“Siguro ‘yun ‘yung ginawa ni God para tumibay ako na naging better person ako. ‘Yun ang ginawa niyang way. Looking forward ako sa mangyayari sa akin dito (sa Ginebra),” said Balanza.

Balanza has barely settled down at Ginebra when he became the subject of trade rumors before the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) was declared.

According to the rumors, Balanza along with Ginebra big man Greg Slaughter were heading to NorthPort in exchange for Christian Standhardinger.

The trade talks can't dampen Balanza's joy over his fulfilled dream.

“Hindi naman big deal sa akin ‘yun,” said Balanza of the trade rumors. “Kung mapunta ako doon, okay ako doon. Kung dito, okay ako. Kahit saan naman ako maglalaro, kung anong team ako mapunta, doon ako maglalaro. Ang importante, nasa PBA ako at may hanapbuhay ako para sa pamilya ko.”

Balanza said he is happy to be part of the Barangay Ginebra family as he is getting encouraging words from his teammates in practice, not just about his game but also about being a father.

“Sobrang dami kong natutunan sa practice on and off the court. ‘Yung mga kasama ko dito, may mga father na rin. Gina-guide nila ako tungkol sa ganun,” said the father of two lovely girls.