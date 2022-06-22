Jeron Teng could be out 'a couple of weeks' due to hip injury

JERON Teng missed Wednesday’s game for Converge against Terrafirma due to a hip injury.

Converge coach Jeff Cariaso said Teng has been playing hurt for a couple of games, but the team decided to sit him out on Wednesday.

“JT is the one that might take a couple more weeks,” said Cariaso. “He has a severe soreness in his hip. We are hoping to get it checked soon and then have him back on the court. He is one of the guys that we can rely on.”

Cariaso said the injury occurred during the game against Magnolia last June 10.

“It was hurting him a little bit in that game. He found a way with the help of medication against TNT. He tried to fight through against Meralco pero hindi na niya nakayanan. Today, we really needed to rest him. It was the advice of Dr. Sun to rest him.”

Cariaso said they are staying patient with Teng's rehab because the FiberXers need him in full fitness this conference.

“And we are going to be smart. We need JT but we want him healthy,” said Cariaso.

Meanwhile, Kevin Racal also didn’t play on Wednesday due to a sprained ankle but is expected to return on Sunday for the match against San Miguel.

