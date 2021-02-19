Alaska grooms Jeron Teng as franchise future with new three-year deal

ALASKA finally came to terms with the player the team has been grooming as the future of the franchise.

Guard Jeron Teng signed a three-year deal with the Aces on Friday in a move that greatly outlined the team’s trust on the 6-foot-2 guard as a significant part of the ballclub moving forward.

Terms of the deal however, were not divulged.

Teng signed the contract accompanied by agent Danny Espiritu in the presence of Alaska team manager Dickie Bachmann and Aces Sports Development and Public Relations Manager CK Kanapi.

"It was really only a matter of time with Jeron," said coach Jeff Cariaso.

"I'm happy that his contract signing is over with, and now he can focus on playing a very important role in our quest for our 15th championship."

The 26-year-old guard out of La Salle averaged 9.3 points and 5.0 rebounds in 12 games during the Philippine Cup bubble that saw the Aces advance to the playoffs, but were booted out by the TnT Tropang Giga in the quarterfinals.

Teng was the first-round pick of Alaska in the 2017 draft (no. 5 overall) following a distinguished career as a Green Archer.

He was named part of the All-Rookie team during his first season in the league.

