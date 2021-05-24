Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Jerie Pingoy, Reymar Caduyac fight for spots in Phoenix roster

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    JERIE Pingoy and Reymar Caduyac remain part of Phoenix Super LPG’s practices as they remain in contention for a spot in the Fuel Masters' season roster.

    Phoenix management is set to formally sign Larry Muyang, Nick Demusis, and Aljun Melecio to rookie contracts with full practices and scrimmages now ongoing in Batangas City, leaving only a few open spots.

    “We will be officially signing them within the week,” said Phoenix team manager Paolo Bugia on Monday, referring to Muyang, Demusis, and Melecio, the first three picks of the team in last March’s draft.

    “Caduyac and Pingoy are on tryout status as of now. Coaches and management will be observing their performances in scrimmages and practices,” Bugia added.

      Former San Sebastian cager and Magnolia draftee Michael Calisaan and ex-Meralco big man Bryan Faundo are also being considered by the ballclub for roster spots.

      Muyang was regarded as one of the best big men in the draft, and he lived up to the billing by being selected seventh overall by the Fuel Masters.

      The team, meanwhile, used its No. 18 on Demusis, who played for Bacoor in the MPBL. Phoenix actually had consecutive selections with Melecio, a guard from La Salle, being selected at 19th.

      Caduyac, a Lyceum product, and Pingoy, who last played college ball at Adamson, were taken in the third and fifth round respectively.

      They were signed to tender offers, which means the Fuel Masters kept their rights after the draft.

      The two have been working hard to crack the roster. Pingoy even trained under the coach Mavrick Bautista of Mavs Phenomenal while the PBA was on standby for the resumption of training.

      PHOTO: PBA Images

