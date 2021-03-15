Emotional Jerie Pingoy grateful to get chance from Phoenix after college struggles

JERIE Pingoy was already losing hope when his name had yet to come up during the PBA Season 46 Rookie Draft.

The fourth round just came to a close and the two-time UAAP Juniors MVP remains without a team as he sat idle on his sofa.

"Nawawalan na talaga ako ng pag-asa. Akala ko hindi na ako matatawag," he told Spin.ph.

But as names were rattled off in the fifth round, Pingoy got his due.

Phoenix Super LPG took the Cebuano guard 52nd overall and Pingoy started to tear up, marking one of the most emotional moments of the draft proceedings.

"Out of nowhere eh. Tears of joy na lang, na after all the hardwork and struggles, nandito ako at nakabalik ako," said the 5-foot-9 playmaker.

"Umiyak na lang talaga ako kasi hindi ko ma-explain. Wala namang tumawag sa akin para sa tryouts at parang wala namang interesado. Wala nang nakakaalam sa akin. Name ko na lang at kung anong nagawa ko nung high school, yun na lang ang naaalala ng tao. Pero natawag pa rin ako."

It was a culmination of a near-three-year road to redemption for Pingoy, whose collegiate career was marred by controversies and injuries.

"Isipin mo, residency ako ng almost three years, na-injure, nawala for two years at nagkanda-leche-leche na yung career ko, pero tuloy pa rin ang pangarap," said the 26-year-old.

After his stints with Ateneo and Adamson, Pingoy attempted to get his career back with Centro Escolar University until the COVID-19 pandemic dashed those hopes with the 2020 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup forced to shut down.

No matter how hard his situation was, Pingoy never wavered as he shepherded himself back to condition as he now believes that he's at 80 to 90 percent back to form.

"Konti na lang, mababalik ko na yung dati, kung ano yung nakita nila sa akin nung high school. Ready lang ako, to adapt and to learn kasi ibang bakbakan na ito eh, PBA na ito," he said.

Nevertheless, this is all what Pingoy is asking for: a chance to prove himself that he still can hold a candle with the best the country has to offer.

And he couldn't be any more thankful for the Fuel Masters for giving him that avenue.

"Nagpapasalamat lang ako kay coach Topex kasi binuksan nila ulit yung career ko. Bagong chance ito to prove that I belong in the PBA," said Pingoy. "Whatever happens, tuloy lang ang laban at magte-training ako para ipakita sa lahat na kaya ko pa rin makipagsabayan."

