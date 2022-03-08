Jericho Cruz glad to be on same side as Ross, Lassiter after heated battles

OTHER than being reunited with former college coach Leo Austria, playing alongside veterans Chris Ross and Marcio Lassiter gives an extra to Jericho Cruz in his transfer at San Miguel.

Jericho Cruz on former foes turned friends

Cruz previously waged wars with Ross and Lassiter in the playoffs especially during his time with Rain or Shine.

So it was a relief to him that finally he no longer has to go up against the two warriors in the playing court now that he's officially a Beerman.

"Medyo nakakapanibago kasi dati nakakalaban ko si Chris Ross tsaka si (Marcio) Lassiter. Nagkaka-initan kami lagi sa game," he said.

"Ngayon magkakasama na kami."

In particular, the 31-year-old Cruz cherishes the experience of playing in the same backcourt as Ross, whose tough style of playing on the defensive side is similar to his.

"It's nice to share the court with Chris Ross especially yung depensa niya," said the guard out of Adamson.

"Parang mas lalo akong ginaganahan na dumipensa."

Cruz admitted feeling at home right away with the Beermen since other than being under Austria again, he's also reunited with former teammates Terrence Romeo, Vic Manuel, Mo Tautuaa, and Rodney Brondial.

"Masaya kasi nagkasama-sama ulit kami," he said.

