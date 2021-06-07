Jericho Cruz gets NLEX nod to play for Guam in Amman qualifiers

JERICHO Cruz has just rejoined NLEX practices for the coming PBA season but will be leaving again for Amman, Jordan in the coming days for Guam’s games in the final window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

The MVP-owned ballclub confirmed the development on its website, saying Cruz had to complete the mandatory two-week quarantine after joining Guam in its US training in order to take part in the Road Warriors practice.

While Cruz was completing his quarantine requirements, the Road Warriors held a training camp under a bubble set-up in Clark, with their practices held at the St. Paul American School in Clark City.

Now, NLEX faces an even longer wait for its rugged guard after giving Cruz the green light to join Guam in the third window, where its games were moved from the Clark bubble to Amman.

Guam will play its matches at the Prince Hamza City Arena in Amman, Jordan on June 13 and June 15.

Cruz’s stint in the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers, including the training camp in Los Angeles, has the blessing of NLEX management, which granted the request through the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

The earliest Cruz can return from the Guam games is June 16, but will have to undergo another quarantine before he can rejoin NLEX.

NLEX coach Yeng Guiao said they were already preparing for the eventuality that Cruz could miss a few games for the Road Warriors depending on when the PBA season will open.

