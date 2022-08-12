Jericho Cruz quick to atone for horror Game Four for San Miguel

JERICHO Cruz was quick to make up for lost time.

Cruz exploded for 17 points and played a crucial role in San Miguel's 89-78 win over Meralco on Friday night that moved the Beermen a win away from a place in the PBA Philippine Cup Finals.

The hardworking guard scored nine of his points in the third quarter when he sparked a 13-0 run that doused a Magnolia run and gave the lead back to the Beermen in the best-of-seven series, 3-2.

It was Cruz's way of atoning for his pathetic showing in a 111-97 Game 4 loss the last time.

Held to just two points, Cruz admitted losing sleep on his game.

"Yun game ko last time, hindi ako pinatulog," he said. "The whole season, yun ang masasabi kong pinaka-pangit kong laro.

"So ang mindset ko coming to this game is just be me. Laruin ko lang kung ano yung nilalaro ko dati. Yung kumpiyansa ko huwag kong alisin."

Cruz did just that, shooting 2-of-4 from beyond the arc and adding four rebounds.

The veteran guard out of Adamson credited the San Miguel coaching staff and the veterans of the team for not giving up on him.

"Thank you sa kanila kahit natalo kami, talagang tinutulungan kami to rise up again," said Cruz.

