Cruz on tough job against Amer: ‘Ginising ko lang kasi baka natutulog pa’

THIS time the joke was on Baser Amer.

Jericho Cruz was tasked to take on Amer and play tough defense against the Blackwater point guard in the San Miguel Beermen’s 110-107 overtime win over the Bossing in the PBA Philippine Cup on Sunday.

Jericho Cruz on Baser Amer

Asked on the daunting job, the San Miguel guard was quick to take the pun on Amer.

“By guarding Amer, ginising ko lang kasi baka natutulog pa,” said Cruz in between giggles.

Amer of late became viral for mimicking Steph Curry’s ‘Night Night’ gesture after delivering the winning baskets in Blackwater’s thrilling victories over Meralco and Phoenix, respectively.

Cruz and the Beermen almost ended up falling prey to Amer’s endgame antics after the playmaker out of San Beda drove to the basket in the Bossing’s final play in regulation for the game winner.

But his shot was too strong off the board that forced the game into overtime.

In the end, it was the Beermen who had the last laught against the gritty Bossing.

Cruz finished with a game-high 25 points to share scoring honor with June Mar Fajardo, shot 9-of-17 from the floor and had four rebounds and four assists.

He credited coach Leo Austria and the rest of the coaching staff for all the trust they’ve given him despite just joining the organization at the start of the year.

“I just tried to open up my self kapag dino-double team nila si June Mar. Thankful ako dahil yung tiwala ng mga coaches sa akin malaki. Siyempre kung wala silang tiwala, wala rin tayo sa loob,” said Cruz following the win that kept San Miguel on top of the standings with an 8-1 record.

