Jericho Cruz makes SMB debut against Rain or Shine

JERICHO Cruz is set to make his debut with San Miguel as it faces Rain or Shine on Thursday in the PBA Season 46 Governors' Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The Beermen take on the Elastopainters at 6 p.m.

Despite limited practice time, Cruz, who signed with San Miguel after his contract with NLEX expired on Monday, will be suiting up for Beermen, according to team manager Gee Abanilla.

San Miguel hopes that Cruz's signing would boost the chances of the Beermen cracking the top four.

The Beermen enter the game in a share of fifth place with Barangay Ginebra with a 5-4 win-loss slate.

The Beermen also try to get back to their winning ways after they lost to Magnolia, 104-87, on Sunday.

Rain or Shine, on the other hand, looks to end a three-game losing streak after they lost to NLEX, 109-100, last Friday.

Olu Ashaolu and the Aces eye their seventh win.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

In the first game, Alaska goes for another win in its final season as it faces Phoenix Super LPG at 3 p.m.

The Aces (6-3) go for a seat in the quarterfinals in their clash against the Fuel Masters. They are coming off a morale-boosting 94-93 win over Meralco where RK Ilagan converted a buzzer-beater.

The Fuel Masters (4-5) will try to arrest a three-game losing streak after replacing Dominique Sutton with Du'Vaughn Maxwell.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.