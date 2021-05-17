Jericho Cruz could miss PBA games for NLEX due to Guam commitment

JERICHO Cruz, depending on when the PBA season will start, could miss a few games with NLEX due to his call-up with the Guam national team in the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in June to be held at the Angeles University Foundation in Pampanga.

NLEX coach Yeng Guiao said Cruz’s possible absence is with his blessing, having been given the green light to join Guam in their preparation for their qualifying contest against Hong Kong on June 16 that includes a training camp in Los Angeles.

Guam is also scheduled to face Australia twice and New Zealand in the following matches.

“Ang arrangement namin, we allowed him to play for the Guam team,” said Guiao on Monday. “That will mean maybe a week before they play, they will again practice. Mag-full time siya doon for about a week before the game.”

Cruz, however, could also make it in time to rejoin NLEX since the opening of the PBA season remains uncertain. At the moment, the PBA has been given the clearance by the Inter-Agency Task Force to resume practice, but only Meralco has started with its training camp in Ilocos Norte.

Even after the window, Guiao said he also expects that Cruz will not be able to join the team immediately due to quarantine protocols.

“Now after their games, that’s the only time he can come back and play for us. He might miss a few games pero okay lang. Pinayagan naman namin,” said Guiao.

Cruz played for Guam in the qualifiers in its 113-94 defeat against New Zealand last February 23, 2020.

