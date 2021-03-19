Jeremiah Gray signs one-year deal to play for TNT in PBA 3x3 tournament

TNT Tropang Giga wouldn't be left behind.

The team signed Jeremiah Gray to a one-year contract to play in the inaugural PBA 3x3 tournament.

Gray's signing came after Meralco secured the services of Jason Brickman for the same meet as announced by the Bolts management on Friday.

Both Gray and Brickman arrived in the country one after the other this week.

"We would like to welcome Jeremiah to TnT Tropang Giga 3x3. We are excited to have him onboard," said TnT team manager Gabby Cui.

Gray and Brickman - along with five others - were deemed ineligible for the PBA rookie draft after they failed to secure a Bureau of Immigration (BI) certification and an affirmation from the Department of Justine (DoJ), two important documents required for all Fil-foreign applicants to comply for them to be allowed to join the draft proceedings.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

___

For more PBA updates, click here.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos