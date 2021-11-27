Jeremiah Gray taken to hospital to get injured knee checked

TNT stalwart Jeremiah Gray was brought to the hospital for a check up of the left knee he injured in the team's PBA 3x3 game against Limitless Appmasters on Saturday.

Jeremiah Gray injury update

The 6-foot-5 Gray went straight at the Makati Med from the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig accompanied by team physical therapist Dexter Aseron for an MRI test.

Gray hurt his knee after twisting it upon landing early into the game against the Appmasters.

With only Almond Vosotros and Samboy De Leon left to carry the fight for the Tropang Giga, the maiden leg champion went to lose the match, 22-16.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.