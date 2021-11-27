Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Jeremiah Gray taken to hospital to get injured knee checked

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    Jeremiah Gray injury TNT 3x3
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    TNT stalwart Jeremiah Gray was brought to the hospital for a check up of the left knee he injured in the team's PBA 3x3 game against Limitless Appmasters on Saturday.

    Jeremiah Gray injury update

    The 6-foot-5 Gray went straight at the Makati Med from the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig accompanied by team physical therapist Dexter Aseron for an MRI test.

    Gray hurt his knee after twisting it upon landing early into the game against the Appmasters.

    With only Almond Vosotros and Samboy De Leon left to carry the fight for the Tropang Giga, the maiden leg champion went to lose the match, 22-16.

