Jeremiah Gray declares for PBA Draft, wants to play for Ginebra

FIL-AM guard Jeremiah Gray is the first man to step forward and bare his plans of making the leap to the PBA.

The uber-athletic 23-year-old winger declared to Spin.ph his intentions of joining the professional league after a shortened stint with San Miguel Alab Pilipinas this past season in the ASEAN Basketball League.

"Yes, I am. If everything lines up and they say I am eligible, I will be entering," he said.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial previously stated that the league is exploring on tweaking the rules for its draft applicants, specifically the possibility of waiving the prerequisite PBA D-League games that aspirants need to play.

If that happens, that would open the doors for the Fil-foreigners who have yet to test their mettle in the developmental league to directly apply for the PBA Draft, with Gray being the first to capitalize on the opportunity.

Gray, who now stands at 6-foot-6, impressed in his lone season with Alab as he showcased his superb athleticism and immense potential, much to the delight of coach Jimmy Alapag.

He posted 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.1 blocks in this past campaign for the Philippine club before the regional league's postponement in March due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

"Coach Jimmy always taught me to always work hard and never waste time, and to cherish and appreciate the time I have as a professional player," said Gray.

He was also a part of the Mighty Sports team which ruled the 2020 Dubai International Basketball Tournament back in January.

"Coach Charles Tiu was the first to give me a chance in the Philippines and he brought out a side of me that I didn’t even know was in me. And for that, I will always appreciate him," Gray professed.

During the pandemic, he went back to the United States and also saw action for Team Hines in The Basketball Tournament.

Gray is frank on his desire to be picked by Ginebra, acknowledging the crowd darlings' tradition and the luxury of being handled by two-time Grand Slam-winning mentor Tim Cone.

"I’ve seen the games and the culture that they have as a team, and I would love to be a part of that culture and learn from the legendary Tim Cone and boss Al (Chua) on how to become a champion," he said.

And he's confident that with what he has done for Mighty Sports and Alab Pilipinas, he'll be intriguing enough that PBA teams are willing to roll the dice on him.

"With Mighty, you got to see the athleticism and the sharp shooting skills that I have. And I think Alab helped me show that I am more than just that and that I can play both offense and defense," Gray said. "Hopefully, a PBA coach sees the potential I have and takes a chance on me. They won’t regret it."

