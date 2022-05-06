Jeremiah Gray declares for PBA Draft

JEREMIAH Gray isn't wasting his time and has applied for the 2022 PBA Rookie Draft.

Jeremiah Gray in PBA Draft

The 25-year-old winger has formally submitted his application on Friday, a day before the May 7 deadline for the submission of requirements.

Gray, an uber-athletic 6-foot-5 guard, is still in the United States rehabbing from his ACL injury sustained in the first conference of the PBA 3x3 competitions back in December.

Before playing for the TNT Tropang Giga in the halfcourt game, the Dominican College product suited up for Mighty Sports and San Miguel Alab Pilipinas in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL), while also seeing action as an import in Thailand.

There's no question on the potential that Gray has, with him easily being regarded as a top five selection in this class.

Whoever decides to pick him, however, must practice patience with Gray slated to return to the country this October and hopeful to suit up by January next year.

Gray initially applied for the 2021 PBA Rookie Draft but was deemed ineligible, before the relaxed eligibility rules paved the way for his second attempt to make it to the pro league.

