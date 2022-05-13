Is Jeremiah Gray worth the wait? Coaches weigh in

JEREMIAH Gray has already shown enough of his potential to be considered as a top selection in the PBA Season 47 Rookie Draft.

The question now for the teams picking is can they afford to wait until January?

Is Jeremiah Gray worth the wait?

Gray is still recovering from the ACL tear on his left knee sustained in the PBA 3x3 tourney back in December and won't return to the country until October. He's expected to be cleared as early as January next year.

It's the timetable that prospective clubs are exploring as they ponder on whether they'll take a chance on the uber-athletic 6-foot-5 Fil-Am winger.

"If you can afford it, although I know it's a little difficult because he's in January pa," said coach Jeffrey Cariaso whose Converge holds the no. 3 and 4 picks in the draft. "It's really, again, can you afford to wait for Gray? That's one of our questions."

Continue reading below ↓

Rain or Shine coach Chris Gavina, who owns the no. 5 selection, also echoed the same sentiments, saying, "Gray is an extremely talented player, but you gotta kind of weigh out your pros and cons of can your team be willing to wait for him or are you in a win-now kind of mode mindset?"

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Despite those doubts, both Converge and Rain or Shine share the same views as they hope to unearth a transcendent talent from the field.

Gray obviously could check those marks, yet the question now is will they be willing to wait?

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"For us, like I said, we're leaning probably more towards the best available talent at our pick, and if he falls to us, we're gonna be considering him highly, depending on obviously what Converge does at four," said Gavina.

Cariaso shared, "To be honest with you, we're really looking for that go-to guy. Everyone has one, you got Matthew Wright, there's Stanley Pringle, there's Paul Lee. We still need that guy. I think we have a good collection of good players that play well together. But as a coach, we still need that one guy that we can go to."

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.