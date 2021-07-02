PBA sixth-round pick Jeff Manday signs with SMB's 3x3 team

JEFF Manday is officially joining San Miguel, becoming the lowest pick in this year’s draft to earn a spot in the PBA ballclub.

Manday, a product of the Colegio de Santa Ana de Victorias in Victorias City, Negros Occidental, will suit up for the Beermen's 3x3 team after he was picked in the sixth round of the last rookie draft at 58th overall.

The 6-foot Manday is also the only rookie signed by the Beermen.

The Bacolod native was one of the last players selected in the Season 46 draft. Three more players were picked after Manday before NorthPort passed in the ninth round.

Jeff Manday a Negros Occidental basketball star

Prior to cracking the San Miguel roster, Manday played in the Negros Occidental Private Schools Sports Cultural Educational Association (Nopsscea), lifting the MVP trophy from 2017 to 2019 when Colegio de Santa Ana de Victorias captured the championship.

Manday also led CSAV to two Prisaa crowns and a University Games title before being signed by Marinerong Pilipino for the 2020 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup.

Before the formal signing with San Miguel, Manday has been joining the Beermen online workouts in preparation for the coming PBA season.

