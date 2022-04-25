Jeff Chan vows to repay Ginebra faith if signed to new deal

JEFF Chan believes given the opportunity to play, he won't let Barangay Ginebra down.

As the old cliche goes age is just a number.

"As long as you're healthy and you prepare yourself, I think you're okay," said the veteran gunner, who stepped up to play a major role in the team's run to another PBA Governors' Cup championship.

"If given the chance, I think I can help pa rin, I think I can play pa rin."

'Forgotten man'

With the Kings beset by injuries during the playoffs and all the way to the finals, coach Tim Cone dug deep into his bench and found the 39-year-old Chan ready to answer the call.

Chan veraged 5.8 points in the six-game title series against Meralco - the fifth-best scorer for the Kings behind Import Justin Brownlee, Finals MVP Scottie Thompson, Christian Standhardinger, and LA Tenorio.

During the course of the playoffs, Cone referred to him as the 'forgotten man' after exploding for 20 points in the Kings' closeout win over NLEX in the semifinals.

"He was like the forgotten man, holding on, just looking to play here and there. And he just steps up when we need him. He stepped up and he just played huge," said Cone.

Chan was among Cone's reliable playes off the bench during the finals along with Nards Pinto and Arvin Tolentino.

The championship was his fourth with the franchise and believes he can help the Kings become more competitive given the chance to play.

"Nabigyan ako ng chance. Going to the playoffs na lang nakalaro. But thankfully, I'm healthy this time and kundisyon naman ako," he said.

"Maliit lang naman ang tulong ko e, basta makatulong lang ako sa mga wins namin, I'm happy na."

Chan's contract with the Kings expired at season's end, and the latest championship he won for them hopefully, will convince management to bring him back again.

"Malaking bagay yun. It's a big help," he said.

"Kung ang management , mabigyan ako ng chance ulit, hindi ko naman sila papahiyain. I can still play, and I still have the game."

