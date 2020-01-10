Jeff Chan listed as day-to-day for Ginebra due to hamstring injury

LUCENA - Jeff Chan is going to be a day-by-day decision for Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Governors Cup.

The veteran wingman disclosed hurting his hamstring midway through the first half of the best-of-seven opener against Meralco that forced coach Tim Cone to sit him out the rest of the game.

The Kings won Game 1, 91-87.

"Medyo nag-tighten yung hamstring ko kaya hindi ako tumagal nung Game 1," said Chan on Friday.

The 36-year-old Bacolod native suited up for just two minutes and finished with two points.

The injury though, prevented Chan from joining the Kings in practice on Thursday at the Quezon Convention Center.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

Continue reading below ↓

Chan has no idea if he'll be good enough to go for Game 2 on Friday night.

"Not sure pa. Ang labas nito day-to-day," he said. "Pero hindi naman namin pipilitin if tight pa talaga."

Chan is just one of four Ginebra players who are down with injuries. The others are Art Dela Cruz, Jared Dillinger, and veteran Mark Caguioa.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"We're down with a lot of guys so we need guys to step up. So we got to get a little bit deeper in our lineup because we got four effective rotation players that are in sickbay at this point," said coach Tim Cone.