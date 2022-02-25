Jeff Chan shrugs off injury scare after stepping on Blackwater coach's foot

ANTIPOLO CITY - Jeff Chan had to play through the pain of a sprained ankle in Barangay Ginebra's 109-100 win over Blackwater on Friday night in the PBA Governors' Cup.

And it's all because of a freak accident that took place in the first half of the game at the Ynares Center.

After the veteran wingman let loose a corner three-pointer, Chan landed on the foot of Blackwater coach Ariel Vanguardia at the sidelines, leaving the Ginebra gunner grimacing in pain on the floor.

Golf buddies

"Hindi ko alam na nasa likod ko pala siya (Vanguardia) kaya natapakan ko yung paa niya," said a smiling Chan of the incident.

Chan ribbed Vanguardia that he did it on purpose. The two are golf buddies.

"Sabi ko sa kanya hindi ko na siya bibigyan ng sapatos (golf shoes)," said Chan.

Vanguardia later apologized to the Ginebra player.

"Nagagalit nga. Sabi ko hindi ko naman gagawin sa iyo yun," said the Blackwater mentor. "Tsaka nasa labas ako e, wala naman ako sa loob ng court. Niloko ko pa nga siya e. Sabi ko pambihira ka naman sa akin ka pa nag-shoot."

The guard out of Far Eastern University managed to shrug off the effects of the injury and continued to play for the Kings, who finally ended their four-game skid.

Chan finished with six points behind a 2-of-5 from beyond the arc.

"Medyo meron lang kaunting tightness pero hindi naman namamaga. At least na-try ko nung second half," he said.

Coach Tim Cone initially asked if Chan could still play.

"Sabi ko coach gusto kong i-try para alam ko or matantiya ko na kaya ko talaga siya," he said. "Hopefully hindi na siya sumakit by tomorrow para ready tayo by Sunday kasi kailangan namin manalo talaga."

The 4-4 Kings are set to take on Terrafirma on Sunday.

