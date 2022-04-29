Jeff Chan as future PBA or Gilas shooting coach: ‘Why not?’

HE’S still a few good years away from retiring, but a coaching job sounds very enticing for Barangay Ginebra veteran Jeff Chan.

And as one of the best outside gunners the PBA ever produced, Chan doesn’t mind ending up as a shooting coach someday.

Be it in the pro league or even with Gilas Pilipinas.

“Mabigyan ako ng chance, why not?” said the 39-year-old shooting guard from Bacolod following his guesting in SPIN Zoom In.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Especially now yung game natin nag-evolve na. It’s now more on shooting threes.”

Chan is considered among the deadly spot-up shooters in the league who also possessed one of the perfect shooting forms.

And even in the late stage of his career, the wingman out of Far Eastern University hasn’t lost his touch, registering a career-best 41 percent shooting from beyond the arc during the Clark bubble when the Kings copped the Philippine Cup championship.

Continue reading below ↓

Chan gives back

Chan again proved he can still be relied upon following the valuable support he brought off the bench during the recently-concluded Governors Cup, including the entire playoffs all the way to the finals where the Kings defeated the Meralco Bolts in six games to retain their title.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

He’s willing to impart everything he learned in a remarkable career that netted him six championships in the PBA and three in the UAAP.

“Saan ba naman tayo pupunta after ng basketball? Either coaching lang naman or management-wise. Hindi naman tayo lumalayo agad sa basketball,” said Chan.

“Kung may offer, why not? I will be happy to help young players.”

And having previous stint with Gilas Pilipinas, he’s also open on teaching the fundamental of shooting to national team players.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“May natutunan naman ako nung nandun ako. Three to four years akong nandun at may mga naging shooting coaches din naman ako doon (Gilas),” said Chan.

Continue reading below ↓

He recalled working with former Alaska coach Alex Compton during his time with the national team as part of Tab Baldwin’s coaching staff.

“Natutukan din ako noon. I think sa New Zealand yata, basta sa bundok kami noon. May mga drills na binigay sa akin,” he said.

WATCH:

Now it’s time for Chan to give back.

“Kung anuman ang natutunan ko, I’m willing to share sa young ones, young players, and young pros,” he said.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.