Cariaso embraces challenge to keep anxious Alaska focused amid uncertainty

ALASKA coach Jeff Cariaso said the past few days have been unlike no other not only for the franchise but also for him personally.

Cariaso admitted he already knew about the fate of the franchise a couple of days before team owner Wilfred Uytengsu revealed the shocking news that Alaska will discontinue its participation in the league after this season.

Cariaso, though, didn’t know that Uytengsu would make the announcement on Wednesday, but he had time to think about what to say to the team to keep them motivated for the rest of the season.

“Yesterday was the day we will never forget because it was formally announced,” Cariaso said. “I honestly did know a couple of days before that and I was the only one on our team who knew.”

“That allowed me to help prepare what I wanted to talk to the team about to stay motivated. Yes, we did not know pretty much until yesterday.”

Continue reading below ↓

Cariaso related that Uytengsu on Wednesday spoke to them via online conference, with the team watching their boss in a big screen where they usually watch their opponents to study them before the game. When Uytengsu broke the news, everyone was silent.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“I guess everyone, from the ballboys up to the coaches to the medical staff, were quiet and silent. I think at that point, it is fair that they react that way because all of a sudden, you have a million thoughts going through your mind. What’s going to happen to me, anong mangyayari sa akin, what’s going to happen to the team, paano na future natin. Surely, that’s going through their heads,” said Cariaso.

Jeff Cariaso on Alaska farewell bid

“There was a much-needed time to kinda discuss it after the announcement. That was the preparation. How am I going to talk to the guys and keep them motivated right after the announcement, knowing that we had one more day of practice and preparation for tonight,” he said.

Continue reading below ↓

Still, Cariaso said it was still understandably difficult to relay the bad news, and keep them positive about the situation.

“It’s a little bit more difficult to keep them together maybe mentally. I say that because it’s not easy. I’ve never been in a situation where I know that it’s the last conference of your team. There’s a lot of anxiety. There’s a lot of uncertainty. Right now, what I’m telling the guys is to kinda remain in the moment. Where are we now? We are in a conference. We are about to play Rain or Shine. We play them tonight. Our next game is Terra (Terrafirma). Just stay in the moment.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Cariaso’s wards got off to a good start in their bid to finish the best way possible to close their 35 seasons in the PBA, with the Aces beating Rain or Shine, 80-74, behind crucial baskets from Olu Ashaolu and Maverick Ahanmisi.

Continue reading below ↓

“I think for tonight, the guys passed the test. We have to continue passing the test as we move forward,” he said.

“Again, the guys handled it like champs. They handled it professionally. Hindi naman mawawala ‘yung eagerness or anxiety about what the future holds for them. Mentally, as we move forward and the days move forward, they’ll be better,” said Cariaso.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.