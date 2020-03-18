Jeff Cariaso donating P100,000 for PBA game-day personnel

ALASKA coach Jeff Cariaso has pledged P100,000 as donation for the PBA’s game day personnel who are affected by the suspension of games due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Cariaso announced the pledge on his Twitter account @thejet_22.

The PBA has postponed its games following the spread of the COVID-19 in the country. Severely affected are the game day personnel such as table officials, statisticians, and other personnel who are paid on a per-game basis.

“These individuals are the hardworking people behind the scenes that allow players and teams to showcase what we do best. They complete the platform and pave the way each and every play date,” said Cariaso.

"To coincide with the PBA’s initiative to support those people who are not regular employees, I am making a pledge to donate 100k ( Alaska 50k, REB 25k, Me 25k ) to our hard working PBA game day personnel who are severely affected by the cancellation/ delay of our season.

— Jeff Cariaso (@thejet_22) March 18, 2020

Cariaso said his goal is to be able to make up for at least two months worth of wages that the game day personnel will not be earning with the suspension of games.

Cariaso also encouraged other members of the PBA community to help out.

