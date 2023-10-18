Cariaso strives to improve culture at Blackwater, one win at a time

BLACKWATER coach Jeff Cariaso wants to develop an improved culture in a Blackwater team that has gone through season after losing season in the PBA.

Cariaso is determined to turn things around at the Bossing camp in his first season in charge, and one of his priorities is a change in attitude towards games and practices that he hopes would result in wins on the court.

“I’m really happy with a lot of guys coming in, putting in the work, excited about the change in the coaching staff. We are trying to bring in an improved culture," said Cariaso, a winner of right PBA titles as a player including a grand slam with Alaska in 1996.

“It doesn’t happen overnight,” he added.

It appears that the change in mindset is slowly showing on the court, at least in the preseason where the Bossing won two out of three games in a pocket tournament organized by Converge, just second behind the FiberXers.

PHOTO: PBA Images

“It’s one of those things where you just got to stay in the process, keep working, take the wins, and despite the losses, if you lose a game, take the wins out of that. There’s positivity in that and grow from that and things that we need to work on. We always see naman as coaches, improve on that, and move forward,” said Cariaso.

Taking over the coaching chores last April, Cariaso inherits a team that once lost a PBA record 29 straight games in 2022 during the PBA 46th season Governors’ Cup - a streak that spanned nearly two years.

Blackwater reached the quarterfinals as the eighth seed during last season’s Philippine Cup before being eliminated by eventual champion San Miguel. They won just four games afterwards.

The Bossing were able to secure the No. 2 pick for this coming season, acquiring Christian David in the draft to bolster the squad.

Outside of import Chris Ortiz, Blackwater essentially kept its core intact with incoming sophomore Ato Ular, Baser Amer, JVee Casio, and Troy Rosario.

PHOTO: pba images

Another point of emphasis for Cariaso during the preparation is the ability to overcome adversity.

“One of the things that we’d like guys to be more positive and focus on is when adversity hits you, when struggles hit you, when you hit a hard time, and it could be during the course of the game, it could be a play here and there.

"It could be stretches throughout the course of the game, or it can be just games in general, and adversity hits, you just to be mentally strong,” said Cariaso.

“Unfortunately, a lot of these guys were on the team last year. And they were part of that team that struggled and had a difficult time digging themselves out of the grave. As much as we'd like to say, it’s a new year, it’s a new season, it’s a new staff, it’s a new way of doing things, it’s a new culture, we’re still going to hit adversity.

"So when that happens, just be stronger, forget about what happened last year, and just try to motivate yourself to try to improve it. That's really the number one thing. It’s hard, it’s not as easy as it sounds,” said Cariaso.

Cariaso said the team remains a work in progress. which is why the tune-up matches were very vital to the ongoing process.

“We are a little bit all over the place right now to be honest with you. But I told them that’s the purpose of why we are having these games is to knock out some of the kinks in what we are doing.

"By the time the opening comes around, we should be better. Right now, everyone is adjusting to each other, adjusting to me. I’m also adjusted to them a little bit,” Cariaso said.

