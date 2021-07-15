Cariaso explains Alec Stockton exclusion from Alaska lineup

ALEC Stockton is not part of Alaska’s opening roster for the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup but head coach Jeff Cariaso is confident the rookie will play a big role for the Aces once he is elevated to the active lineup.

Cariaso said Stockton didn’t made the lineup for now due to the Aces’ loaded guard position as well as the league’s rules on Fil-foreigners that limits each team to six.

Continue reading below ↓

But Cariaso is confident the 23-year-old will become an integral part of the Aces’ rotation once he is able to crack the line-up.

“Although we knew this before we drafted him, he was hard not to pick up kasi available siya at that time. Alec is a talent. We are really happy with him. We feel that he will be part of our core moving on right now.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“I just think right now, malalim ang position niya. There are a lot of guys who are playing his position. So I think this time to grow and develop will really help him,” said Cariaso.

Changes to Fil-foreign limit eyed

Cariaso admitted the rule limiting the number of Fil-foreigners in each team also played a role in the decision.

“Obviously, part of the reason, too, is we have six Fil-Ams [in the lineup]. Until magbago ‘yun, this is going to be our challenge. We are hoping that that changes soon,” said Cariaso.

Continue reading below ↓

The 6-foot-2 Far Eastern University standout was drafted in the second round, 21st overall, joining the Alaska team that also picked Ben Adamos, Taylor Browne, and RK Ilagan.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Also making it to the roster are Rob Herndon, Mike DiGregorio, Barkley Ebona, Maverick Ahanmisi, Jaycee Marcelino, Jeron Teng, Rey Publico, JVee Casio, Yousef Taha, Gab Banal, and Rodney Brondial.

The six Fil-foreign players in Alaska's opening-day roster are Digregorio, Tratter, Taha, Ahanmisi, Browne and Herndon.

Nevertheless, Cariaso is looking at the bright side of the decision to exclude Stockton.

“Hindi siya pilit to kind of be out there. That’s how we are going to approach it,” said Cariaso of Stockton.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.