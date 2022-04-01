Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Converge retains Jeff Cariaso as head coach

    by Reuben Terrado
    A day ago
    Dennis Anthony Uy and Jeff Cariaso

    CONVERGE has decided to retain Jeff Cariaso as head coach of the ballclub.

    Jeff Cariaso as Converge coach

    This was bared by Converge team governor Chito Salud during the SPIN POV episode on Friday.

    Converge recently purchased the franchise of Alaska after team owner Wilfred Uytengsu decided that the Aces will leave the PBA after 35 seasons.

    Cariaso took over the helm of the Aces in 2019 and has since handled the squad since the close of the Season 46 Governors' Cup.

    "Jeff Cariaso stays on as coach," said Salud.

      "We decided na bigyan ng chance si Jeff Cariaso kasi maganda naman ang pinakita niya nung first few years na hinahandle niya ang mga bata," said Salud.

      Salud also said the company is giving Cariaso the free hand in choosing his staff.

