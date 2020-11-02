Jeepy Faundo bears brunt of fines after altercation with Brondial

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Jeepy Faundo bore the brunt of fines in the aftermath of the altercation that marred the PBA Philippine Cup game between Alaska and Terrafirma inside the bubble.

Faundo was summoned by Commissioner Willie Marcial for initiating the physical play that eventually led to the ejection of Alaska big man Rodney Brondial.

The Terrafirma forward was whistled for a technical foul for verbal altercation, which was later upgraded to flagrant foul penalty 1.

The league didn’t disclose the amount of fine, but FFP1 are regularly hit with P5,000 penalties.

Faundo was caught banging Brondial with his elbow, causing the Alaska player to fall on the floor.

Brondial later retaliated by pushing Faundo from behind as they tried to establish rebounding position, leading to a verbal tussle.

Terrafirma guard Juami Tiongson tried to separate the two by putting the ball in Brondial’s face, which earned the ire of the Alaska big man, who, in turn, grabbed Tiongson by the neck with his arm.

The incident happened with 33 seconds left in the third quarter and the Aces holding to a 79-77 lead.

Faundo and Brondial were each called for technical fouls, while Tiongson and Brondial got T’d for second motion, leading to the outright ejection of the Alaska player on account of two technicals.

Brondial and Tiongson escaped summons but were each fined minimal amounts.

The Aces won, 99-96, before the league went on a brief four-day break.