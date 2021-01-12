Jed Mendoza, JJ Espanola join boatload of guards in PBA draft pool

TWO more backcourt players are adding depth to what is shaping up to be a loaded PBA Rookie Draft.

Jed Mendoza and JJ Espanola are the latest guards to declare for the annual rookie selection proceedings, increasing the number of aspirants to 33 on Tuesday.

Mendoza, 22, is a shifty 6-foot guard who played for Jose Rizal University and University of the East.

As the main man for the Heavy Bombers, he averaged 15.8 points on a 41-percent shooting, to go with 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 30.4 minutes in his final year in Kalentong back in NCAA Season 94.

PHOTO: dante peralta

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

After graduating from JRU, Mendoza opted to play his one-and-done year this past UAAP Season 82 where he normed 4.5 points on 41-percent shooting, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 16.0 minutes of play for the Red Warriors.

Espanola, 26, is a 5-foot-10 Fil-Am guard who saw minimal minutes for University of the Philippines. He last played in UAAP Season 81 and only logged four minutes of action in the three games he suited up.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Espanola fared better in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) with the Marikina Shoemasters as he posted 6.3 points on 32-percent shooting from deep, alongside 2.5 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 16.2 minutes of play across 28 games this past Lakan Cup.

Other players who submitted their applications this week are Seraj Elmejrab of Lyceum and Terrence Tumalip from Technological Institute of the Philippines.