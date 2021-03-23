JC Intal proud of retiring from the game on his own terms

DEEP inside, JC Intal believes there’s still some gas left in the tank, good enough for him to get going in the PBA for the next two years.

But seeing how the current pandemic has suddenly changed the way games are being played, he also knew his playing years will be over by the time everything goes back to the real normal.

So why prolong it?

“After the PBA bubble, napa-isip na rin ako kasi the games will never be the same for the next two to three years. And naisip ko rin yung time away from my family if ever man mag-bubble or (semi-bubble), hindi na magiging katulad ng dati,” said Intal Tuesday night.

“In two years, hindi na magiging ganun yung feeling kong maglaro.”

Sunday night, the man known as "The Rocket" finally put off the fuel that ignited his 13-year pro career by announcing his retirement from the game he loves most with a long and emotional post on his social media account.

Continue reading below ↓

The 37-year-old Phoenix wingman was happy seeing himself stepping away from the sport on his own terms.

“Ok na rin na mag-retire na alam mo yun, nung sa bubble naglalaro pa ako, malakas pa, hindi ko na pinipilit,” he stressed. “So doon din ako proud na magandang exit na rin.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

While Intal said he can still play for a year or two, he knew everything would be coming to an end given the wear-and-tear of his body from playing.

“To be honest kaya pa naman. Pero siyempre iba na yung dating laro ko nung malakas pa yung katawan. Ibang-iba na talaga yung dati,” he said.

That younger and stronger players are coming into the league, especially with Phoenix selecting the likes of Larry Muyang, Nick Demusis, among others, from this year’s draft, was also a consideration Intal took into his career decision.

“Sabi ko may take position na rin ako, so of course, mababawasan na rin yung minutes. Kaya ok na rin yung mag-retire.”

As the most veteran player of the Fuel Masters during the Philippine Cup bubble, Intal played a major role in the team’s serious run for a finals berth, losing against TnT Tropang Giga in their sudde-death Game 5 in the semis.

Continue reading below ↓

Intal averaged 5.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in the bubble conference.

It was after that stint, too, that he eventually pondered on what lies ahead.

“Noong December, most of the time nasa art studio ako, so parang naiba na rin yung focus ko, nawala na rin sa basketball,” said Intal, who is a part-time artist.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

“Mga 50 percent na nawala rin sa basketball. So parang unfair na rin for me to play kung yung utak ko nasa art din. Isang deciding factor din yun.”

The next thing he did was to get the blessing of Phoenix management about his decision.

“Sabi ko sa management that I will focus on doing art. Naintindihan naman nila Boss Dennis (Uy), RTZ (team governor Raymond Zorilla), coach Topex, team manager Paolo Bugia,” said Intal.

Intal was a first-round pick (no. 4 overall) by Air21 in the 2007 draft following a distinguished college career at Ateneo.

Continue reading below ↓

He also had stints with Barangay Ginebra, the Purefoods franchise, where he won his only PBA championship under coach Tim Cone during the 2012 Commissioner’s Cup, and Barako Bull, the same franchise bought by Phoenix when it entered the league in 2016.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Until his retirement, Intal and RR Garcia were the only remaining players still with the franchise from the core of the Barako team acquired by the Fuel Masters.

He had career averages of 7.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 447 games.

___

For more PBA updates, click here.