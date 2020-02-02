JAYVEE Marcelino has signed a one-conference deal with Phoenix Pulse, giving him a chance to make history with his brother Jaycee in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

The Olongapo-born brothers are set to become the fourth set of twins to suit up in the pro league.

Jayvee was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft, but was left unsigned by NLEX, leading to him trying out and eventually earning his spot in the Fuel Masters.

His identical brother Jaycee, meanwhile, has earlier agreed to a two-year contract with Alaska after being taken in the second round.

The twins from Lyceum securing contracts puts them behind Jing and Noli Aldanese, Joel and Noel Guzman, and Anthony and David Semerad as the only sets of twins to play in the PBA.

Matt and Mike Nieto, who were taken in the special Gilas round of the past draft, are set to become the fifth once they suit up in the pros.

But Jayvee knows that this Phoenix deal comes with no guarantee, even with his former Pirates mentor Topex Robinson being the lead assistant of head coach Louie Alas here in the Fuel Masters.

"Tatrabahuin ko pa rin po ito," he said.

Marcelino will have to prove his worth in a loaded guard rotation for Phoenix, which features RJ Jazul, RR Garcia, Alex Mallari, and newly acquired Sol Mercado and Brian Heruela.