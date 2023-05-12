Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Jayson David keeps spot in Ginebra lineup; Mina gets new Terrafirma deal

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    A pair of role players were given contract extensions by their respective mother teams for the coming PBA 48th season.

    Jayson David returns for another tour of duty for Barangay Ginebra, and so does Allen Mina for Terrafirma.

    The incoming sophomores each received new one-year deals, according to their representative Edgar Mangahas of em_sportsmanagement.

      Both David and Mina belonged to the same Rookie Class of 2022.

      David, the 6-foot-3 forward out of San Sebastian and Lyceum, was selected in the second round by the Kings at No. 20 overall, while Mina, who won two NCAA championships with Letran, was the third-round pick of the Dyip at No. 26.

      Mina had been a reliable backcourt back-up for the Dyip, while David also earned some playing minutes from coach Tim Cone especially during the recent Governors Cup.

      He likewise won a championship with the Kings in the mid-season Commissioner’s Cup.

