Jayson David enters PBA Draft after run with Ginebra 3x3

JAYSON David is taking his act from the halfcourt back to the full court as he applied for the upcoming 2022 PBA Rookie Draft.

Jayson David in PBA Draft

The 6-foot-3 forward has submitted his application on Thursday and will look to make the leap after a successful showing in the second conference of PBA 3x3.

David, alongside fellow draft applicants Encho Serrano and Jollo Go, steered Ginebra 3x3 to a third place finish in the Grand Finals after a pair of podium finishes in the first six legs.

The Kapampangan banger last suited up for the Pampanga Delta in the 2021 NBL Chairman's Cup where he averaged 6.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 2.0 steals in 17.9 minutes of action in the team's championship run.

David, who previously studied in San Sebastian and Lyceum, last played in the NCAA Season 95 where he nabbed 6.7 points on 38.5-percent shooting, alongside 5.3 boards, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals in 23.1 minutes for the Pirates.

He, however, isn't the only player from Lyceum who will try his luck in the annual rookie selection proceedings with Alvin Baetiong also throwing his name in the pool.

The 6-foot-5 center, who also played for the Golden Stags and the Pirates, posted 8.8 points on 58-percent shooting and 4.8 rebounds in 19.8 minutes for the Mindoro EOG Tamaraws in the MBPL Invitational.

Baetiong also played for Muntinlupa Angelis Resort - EOG Cooly in the 2022 Filbasket Summer Championship where he got 7.6 points on 47.6-percent shooting, on top of 4.0 boards in 16.7 minutes of play.

