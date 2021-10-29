Surreal feeling as Jayson Castro wins PBA title in HS alma mater

JAYSON Castro waited a long time for the seventh PBA championship of his career, but no matter.

It proved to be the most special of them all.

The Gilas Pilipinas star and TNT celebrated their first PBA title in six years on Friday night in the same grounds where the cat-quick guard from Betis, Pampanga finished his high school education.

After the confetti fell to fete TNT's 94-79 close-out win in Game Five, Castro took the opportunity to pose for a photo at center court right on the Don Honorio Ventura State University (DHVSU) logo with the Jun Bernardino Trophy.

“Talagang hindi ko ma-imagine na dito ko uli makukuha ‘yung championship. Sobrang special sa akin ‘to. Isa ‘to sa mga championship na hindi ko makakalimutan,” said the soft-spoken TNT guard.

Jayson Castro and the Tropang GIGA celebrate the championship at the DHVSU gym. PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

While Mikey Williams made the headlines in the PBA Finals, Castro pitched in quietly as the TNT veteran finished with 10 points, three rebounds, and two blocks in the 94-79 win over Magnolia in Game 5.

The 35-year-old Castro said the obstacles that TNT had to go through plus playing in the semi-bubble made the championship special.

“Start pa lang ng bubble, talagang mino-motivate kami na makapasok dito at makuha ‘yung championship kasi last year, ‘yung experience namin, medyo hindi maganda,” said Castro, referring to the 2020 Philippine Cup finals in the Clark bubble.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Sobrang sacrifice namin dito. Sobrang kakaiba. Ang hirap pero lahat nalagpasan namin,” said Castro.

Aside from their respective families and fans, Castro also offered the championship to his alma mater, which played host to the PBA semi-bubble, while also hoping that the title will serve as an inspiration to the students.

“Para rin ito sa mga namamahala sa DHVSU, para sa kanila ito at sa mga estudyante dito na nangangarap, sobrang maraming salamat sa kanila,” Castro said.

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Making the occasion more memorable for Castro was that he got to celebrate the championship with his three kids, all three born after his last championship with TNT back in 2015.

One of his kids was born in the middle of the semifinal series against San Miguel.

“Last championship ko, wala pa akong anak. Ganun katagal. Pero sulit naman. Sana masundan pa uli itong championship na ‘to,” said Castro.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.