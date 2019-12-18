Black braces for fightback as Castro, Pogoy fire blanks in Game Two

JAYSON Castro and RR Pogoy were a non-factor in Game Two of the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals on Tuesday where TNT lost to Meralco to level the series.

Castro and Pogoy missed all their 15 shots from the field in Game Two with Castro failing to hit 10. Castro had seven points, all on free throws in the 114-94 victory on Tuesday.

The performance was a stark contrast to Game One in which Castro having 18 points and Pogoy scoring 17 points in their 103-94 win on Sunday.

Castro credited Meralco for making the adjustments that led to the Bolts’ victory.

“Siguro may something na ginawa sila na hindi kami prepared,” said Castro. “Na-outhustle, outeffort, lahat na siguro. Siguro i-match lang namin ‘yung energy nila and then we have a big chance to win that game next game.”

As for Pogoy, the TNT gunner missed all his five shots including three from three-point distance, a far cry from the four he converted in Game One.

Meralco coach Norman Black said the Bolts did nothing special in its defense against Castro and Pogoy.

“It’s nothing that we did special to be quite honest with you,” said Black on Pogoy. “Baser guarding him tonight, a lot of times he is a floor spacer for them. They tried to post him up early in the game and they couldn’t score. But I’m sure they’ll go right back to that match-up again in Game Three and they will continue to attack Baser in the post.”

“He is a great player. I expect him to bounce back and play better,” said Black.

Black also sees Castro as having a big game for Game Three after getting a lot of rest in the match with the result already settled.

“Jayson did not play very many minutes in the fourth quarter so we expect them to come back strong because Jayson didn’t play in the fourth quarter. He will probably be well-rested. We have to be ready,” said Black.

Castro is keen on bouncing back from the horror Game Two.

“They made their adjustments so kailangan lang namin panoorin kung anong nangyari. It’s a series naman. It’s a long series. Kailangan lang namin mag-adjust sa mga ginawa nila. Lahat ng tira na ata nila pumapasok so ganun talaga. Kailangan namin mag-bounce back sa next game,” said Castro.