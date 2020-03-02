Jayson Castro feels Poy Erram the missing piece in TNT puzzle

PERHAPS no one was happier at TNT about the arrival of Poy Erram than Jayson Castro.

“Masaya kami kasi finally may legit big man na kami. I think ‘yun ‘yung kulang namin. Hopefully, makatulong siya ng malaki para sa amin, which is makakatulong talaga siya sa amin. One of the best centers siya sa PBA,” said Castro.

Castro now has in his side one of the premier big man in the league in Erram, a Gilas Pilipinas regular who was traded to TNT from NLEX following a complicated deal that included Blackwater.

The veteran TNT point guard will definitely have more options on offense now with Erram shoring up their frontline. Erram is also considered one of the best defenders in the league.

Continue reading below ↓

“’Yun ‘yung number one problem namin noon, ‘yung center position,” said Castro, whose team will now have a beefier frontline that will compete against the likes of June Mar Fajardo, Greg Slaughter, and Raymond Almazan.

“During all-Filipino, talagang si Kelly (Williams) lang ‘yung inaasahan namin gumwardiya sa ibang center nila. Now, may Poy Erram na kami. At the same time, nasa peak pa ‘yung career niya at maganda nilalaro niya sa Gilas.”

PHOTO: reuben terrado

Continue reading below ↓

Castro also said Erram’s presence will also allow him to focus more on orchestrating the offense, and will lessen the load in his scoring.

“Focus namin is to play as a team. Mag-iistart naman ang offense kila Poy, Roger, Troy. Parang ako, medyo support na muna,” said the 33-year-old Castro, who was third behind RR Pogoy and Troy Rosario in scoring last season.

TNT was actually the PBA team that drafted Erram in 2013, but left him unprotected in the dispersal draft due to the loaded frontcourt of the KaTropa at that time.

Castro said he is happy with how Erram has become one of the elite centers in the league compared to his early years in the PBA.

“During that time, siyempre nandiyan sila Ali (Peek), Japeth (Aguilar), and then may mga import. Medyo hindi siya napapansin that time. Alam naman namin na magiging isa sa mga magdo-dominate sa center position kasi patient siya. Talagang dine-develop niya ‘yung game niya. Maganda para sa kanya ‘yun. Nakaka-proud din na from ganun up to now, makikita mo ‘yung progress ng game niya,” said Castro.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

With Erram’s attitude, Castro believes the new KaTropa will have a seamless transition to TNT especially after he played for active consultant Mark Dickel during the first window of the Fiba Asia qualifiers recently against Indonesia.

“Almost same system naman ‘yung ginagamit nila sa Gilas with coach Dickel. At knowing Poy naman, sobrang madali siya maka-adjust. At ‘yung basketball IQ niya, napakataas. May one week pa naman kami to prepare,” said Castro.