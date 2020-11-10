Jayson Castro explains why he sat out TNT game against RoS

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – TnT Tropang Giga opted to sit out main man Jayson Castro rather than risk aggravating a nagging calf injury with the PBA Philippine Cup playoffs set to start over the weekend.

The 34-year-old Castro was in uniform but never saw action in the team’s 74-80 loss against Rain or Shine to end its elimination round assignment on Tuesday at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

“Nag-decide yung coaching staff na ipahinga ko na lang muna,” said the veteran point guard, who walked with a slight limp as he watched the game behind the TnT bench.

Castro is likewise dealing with bone spurs in his foot.

Another veteran in Ryan Reyes also did not see action for the Tropang Giga, who ended up with a 7-4 record heading to the quarterfinals. Reyes is also down with a hurting calf.

Castro also sat out TnT’s bubble game against Blackwater due to the same calf injury.

The Bacolor, Pampanga native said he hurt the same calf in the Tropang Giga’s last game.

“Naramdaman ko ulit siya nung game namin against Meralco,” said Castro, referring to the team’s 92-79 win over the Bolts last Saturday.

Castro is averaging 18.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists for TnT in 11 games in the eliminations.