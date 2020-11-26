Not ready to leave PBA bubble, Jayson Castro fights through pain

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Despite big risks playing injured, Jayson Castro is more than willing to prolong his stay inside the PBA bubble.

The 34-year-old Castro isn’t about to call it quits as he made sure TnT Tropang Giga get to live for another day by coming through for 21 points in the team’s 102-101 win over hard-fighting Phoenix in Game Four of the Philippine Cup semifinals on Wednesday night at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

The TnT main man didn’t mind the calf injury that has limited his movements for most of the playoffs, answering the call of the franchise when its season is at stake.

Castro shot 6 for 13 from the field including 4-of-9 from beyond the arc. He added four rebounds and five assists in helping the Tropang Giga evened the series at 2-2 to force a do-or-die match on Friday for a place in the best-of-seven finals.

PHOTO: PBA Images

“Whether 100 percent or 50 percent, basta nasa loob (ng court) bigay na lang talaga yung best namin,” said ‘The Blur.’

“Kaya as of now, hindi ko na talaga iniisip (yun).”

Castro was held to just 12 points in the 92-89 loss in Game Three as the injury that he sustained midway in the eliminations obviously continues to bother him.

But knowing the urgency of winning, Castro had to take extra steps and went on a late night shooting session on the eve of the game.

PHOTO: PBA Images

“Kailangan talaga naming manalo kasi our back is against the wall na so we need to do something talaga,” he said.

The all-important win, according to TnT’s long-time franchise player, somehow gave back confidence on the Tropang Giga after being pushed on the ropes by the hot-shooting bunch of Fuel Masters.

“Magiging maganda na yung performance namin kasi nakapag-adjust kami,” he said. “Sana makuha namin ulit.”