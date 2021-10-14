Castro long past rare Game 2 miscues as TNT a win away from finals

JAYSON Castro was on the spotlight in TNT’s Game 2 defeat in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup semifinals where he uncharacteristically had errors and missed shots during the crucial stage of the match.

But whatever miscues Castro committed during the dying moments of that match, he didn’t take it all by himself.

“We take it as a team,” said Castro, when asked about Game 2 that ended with a Marcio Lassiter buzzer-beating putback. “Hindi naman as an individual. Dito sa team na ‘to, lahat, we play as a team talaga. Walang individual. Kung sino maganda laro, we support them.”

PHOTO: PBA Images

The team spirit proved to be one of the reasons why TNT remains in control of the series despite that spirited comeback win by San Miguel in Game 2.

“’Yung loss na ‘yun, siguro nag-motivate sa amin na kailangan namin maging prepared at ‘yung composure sa fourth quarter, dapat nandoon lang,” said Castro.

TNT did bounce back from that Game 2 loss, but the series remains a close one even with the Tropang GIGA now getting a slight advantage over the Beermen after a 110-90 win in Game Five.

Castro said the team was quick to move on from the Game 4 defeat, with TNT wasting no time to bounce back from that stinging 116-90 setback.

Castro said TNT had the same mindset as that during the Game 2 loss which is to learn from the defeat.

“Best of three so sobrang importante sa amin ‘to. At the same time, ‘yung Game 4 na sobrang tinambakan kami, ‘yung motivation namin going to this game, talagang mataas talaga kasi etong series na ‘to, game of adjustments. Kailangan lang din namin maging confident sa shots namin.”

Jayson Castro bracing for SMB rally

Armed with a 3-2 lead, Castro said TNT is not resting on its laurels knowing the capability of San Miguel to steal the series away.

“Alam naman natin na sobrang malakas na team ang San Miguel. ‘Yung experience nila sa mga finals nandoon. Kailangan lang namin doblehin pa ‘yung ginagawa namin ngayon. Maganda na nanalo kami ngayon pero hindi kami satisfied doon."

"Kailangan namin maging ready sa Game 6 at sabi nga ni coach Chot, ‘yung effort talaga, kailangan naming pantayin o lagpasan ang effort ng San Miguel,” said Castro.

