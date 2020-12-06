Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Dec 6
    PBA

    Jayson Castro injuries add to TNT woes in Game 4

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Injuries continue to hobble TnT Tropang Giga in their PBA Philippine Cup Finals campaign.

    Main man Jayson Castro limped his way back to the bench early in the third quarter of Game 4 Sunday night against Barangay Ginebra.

    Initial word from the TnT bench had the 34-year-old Castro dealing with bone spurs and a hurting knee of which he has been playing through almost the entire bubble season.

    Castro likewise had been favoring a calf injury that made him missed two games in the eliminations.

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    He only had two points, two rebounds, and two assists when he sustained the injury and the Kings leading, 54-39.

    ‘The Blur’ is the second TnT starter to suffer an injury in the course of the best-of-seven title series after sophomore guard Ray Parks (strained left calf).
    ___

    For more PBA updates, click here.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again