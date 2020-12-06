Jayson Castro injuries add to TNT woes in Game 4

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Injuries continue to hobble TnT Tropang Giga in their PBA Philippine Cup Finals campaign.

Main man Jayson Castro limped his way back to the bench early in the third quarter of Game 4 Sunday night against Barangay Ginebra.

Initial word from the TnT bench had the 34-year-old Castro dealing with bone spurs and a hurting knee of which he has been playing through almost the entire bubble season.

Castro likewise had been favoring a calf injury that made him missed two games in the eliminations.

He only had two points, two rebounds, and two assists when he sustained the injury and the Kings leading, 54-39.

‘The Blur’ is the second TnT starter to suffer an injury in the course of the best-of-seven title series after sophomore guard Ray Parks (strained left calf).

