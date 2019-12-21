Castro hopes to solve Durham puzzle as TNT wastes early Game 4 lead

ANTIPOLO City – Jayson Castro was straight to the point on what TnT Katropa should do if it is to get past Meralco and advance to the PBA Governors Cup finals.

Contain monster import Allen Durham at all cost.

“Kailangan namin ma-stop si Durham. Kasi both wins nila, siya lahat. Hindi yung mga locals, siya talaga,” said the TnT veteran guard of the two-time league Best Import.

“So kailangan talaga naming humanap ng paraan kung paano siya ma-stop.”

Case in point was Saturday night’s Game 4 at the Ynares Center as Durham towed the Bolts to a 95-83 win over the Katropa that evened their best-of-five series at 2-2 and forge the do-or-die game on Monday.

‘The Hulk’ poured 36 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists in another yeoman’s job for the Bolts.

He had 14 of his output in the third quarter when Meralco took control of the game for good after once trailing by as many as 13, 4-17, early in the first half.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Castro lamented how the Katropa failed to sustain that sizzling start and allowed the Bolts to come back. Meralco already enjoyed a 51-45 lead at the break.

“Hindi namin na-sustain yung magandang execution namin. And then hindi rin kami nakapag-adjust agad kay Durham dun sa post-up offense nila,” he pointed out. “Tapos outhustled ulit, lahat ng long rebounds sa kanila.”

With the series down to just a 48-minute game, Castro said everything now boils down to which team wants it more.

“Lahat nailabas na yung cards, so siguro kung sino na lang talaga yung gustong manalo,” he stressed.

And if TnT indeed, has that big desire, it certainly has to take to heart what its top leader has been preaching all along.

